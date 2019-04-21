One of Toronto’s most historic theatres is back in business

After being closed for almost three years, one of Canada's oldest cinemas is reopening its doors "to help usher in a new era for the spirit of indie film, performance and art."

The Grand Gerrard Theatre has been around since 1911, originally converted from two neighbouring houses.

Announcing it would be reopening in late March, staff are "currently booking special events, film screenings, live music, comedy, performance art, film/photo shoots, podcasts and more."

According to them, they're keeping "a particular eye toward regional, unconventional and multidisciplinary work, as well as refreshing and well-curated repertory content."

They've already been packing the Theatre schedule full since the beginning of April with everything from film screenings to a 4/20 comedy show, Ed Wood double feature, and science fiction epic.

The renovated and restored DIY venue is revving the engines back up, and looking to be an inclusive community space.