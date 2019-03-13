Arts
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
house of mirrors toronto

Toronto is getting a massive mirror maze

Arts
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A crazy, giant, kaleidoscopic maze of mirrors is hitting Toronto this summer as part of the city's annual Luminato Festival

For the 13th year in a row, Toronto's international arts festival is taking over the city from June 7 to 23, and their lineup of inspiring, artsy events includes a crazy optical illusion called the House of Mirrors.

Making its North American debut, this exhibit by Australian artists Christian Wagstaff and Keith Courtney sits more than 12 feet-tall.

It also weighs more than a whopping 55 tonnes, and is basically a giant kaleidoscope you can get lost in. 

You can visit it at the the Harbourfront Centre's outdoor space, Exhibition Common, for all 17 days of the festival at $10 a ticket. 

house mirrors luminato torontoOther cool exhibits at Luminato this year include Forget Me Not, an interactive puppet show including 100 one-of-a-kind handmade puppets by Canadian puppet master Ronnie Burkett.

There will also be a massive 200-voice choir with an Indigenous ensemble as part of Maada’ookii Songlines, a free outdoor choral happening right by the lake on June 23. 

There's one-off and sustained Luminato events happening at venues around the city as well, so make sure to visit their website for the full program. 

Lead photo by

Luminato

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Toronto is getting a massive mirror maze

The Moon just landed in Toronto

Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors announces Toronto opening date

How to get cheap tickets to the opera and ballet in Toronto

Toronto reporter files police complaint after he was licked by comedian on live TV

Just for Laughs says radio station will play only Canadian content after all

Toronto comedian assaults reporter on live television

You can buy library books for just 10 cents in Toronto next month