Toronto is getting a massive mirror maze

A crazy, giant, kaleidoscopic maze of mirrors is hitting Toronto this summer as part of the city's annual Luminato Festival.

For the 13th year in a row, Toronto's international arts festival is taking over the city from June 7 to 23, and their lineup of inspiring, artsy events includes a crazy optical illusion called the House of Mirrors.

Making its North American debut, this exhibit by Australian artists Christian Wagstaff and Keith Courtney sits more than 12 feet-tall.

It also weighs more than a whopping 55 tonnes, and is basically a giant kaleidoscope you can get lost in.

You can visit it at the the Harbourfront Centre's outdoor space, Exhibition Common, for all 17 days of the festival at $10 a ticket.

Other cool exhibits at Luminato this year include Forget Me Not, an interactive puppet show including 100 one-of-a-kind handmade puppets by Canadian puppet master Ronnie Burkett.

There will also be a massive 200-voice choir with an Indigenous ensemble as part of Maada’ookii Songlines, a free outdoor choral happening right by the lake on June 23.

There's one-off and sustained Luminato events happening at venues around the city as well, so make sure to visit their website for the full program.