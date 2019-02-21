Toronto is about to get a giant sculpture of the moon

This July, the entire world (minus Russia) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of humanity's first successful voyage to the moon.

What better way to celebrate than by visiting a massive, glowing, hyper-detailed scuplture of everyone's favourite rock in the sky?

British installation artist Luke Jerram is currently on a world-wide tour with his much-hyped work Museum of The Moon: An internally-illuminated sphere measuring seven metres in diamater that takes 40 adult humans standing shoulder to shoulder to encircle completely.

Great night at Jazz Planets & Echoes Of Ellington Jazz Orchestra and all ⁦under ⁦@lukejerram⁩ fabulous moon ⁦@TheApexVenue⁩ thanks to @West_Suffolk ⁦⁦@kineticcenter1⁩ pic.twitter.com/dPsqsMEGuN — Michael Kirkham (@TheHannovarian) February 20, 2019

With a surface design sourced from highly-detailed NASA imagery, it's something to behold—and you, my friend, can behold it in person, starting this spring.

One of Jerram's travelling moons will be showcased across both the first and second floors (it's that big) of Toronto's Aga Khan Museum between March 9 and August 18 as part of a larger Moon-themed exhibit within the sprawling arts venue.

"To mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, The Moon: A Voyage Through Time explores our enduring fascination with this enchanting orb in the sky and looks at the role it has played in faith, science, and the arts across the Muslim world and beyond," reads a description of the overall program on Aga Khan's website.

"Interactive devices, displays, and installations invite us to observe and imagine the moon in new ways."

Happy Lunar New Year!

Experience the lunar landscape for yourself when the monumental installation of @lukejerram 's Museum Of The Moon lands at the Royal Concert Hall this Fri/Sat with the return of #Nottingham #LightNight



FREE entry. More details 👉 https://t.co/3JhPWwBxfr pic.twitter.com/NL5fZirGfX — TRCH (@RoyalNottingham) February 5, 2019

Jerram's otherworldy sculpture will be set against a soundscape composed by BAFTA-winner Dan Jones, according to the museum, and will be marking its Canadian debut when the exhibit opens to the public this spring.

It's no spacewalk, but the experience should still prove thrilling for those many of us who are fascinated by Earth's moon.

At the very least, it'll make for some wild photographs.