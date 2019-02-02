10 large format and poster printing options in Toronto

Large format and poster printing in Toronto will bring your art and photographs from the digital world to IRL, no matter how big the dimensions are. Whether you’re looking to print out a big poster for art's sake or create some eye-catching banners for advertising purposes, these print pros have you covered.

Here's a round-up of large format and poster printing options in Toronto.

Prints that last up to 150 years can be achieved at this fine art lab at King and Spadina. That being said, you can't get your advertising banners or decals here, but matte or glossy photography and fine art prints up to 50 inches wide are doable.

This popular print shop on Brown's Line offers extra large fine art prints, maxing out at 40 by 60 inches. Glossy photos or peel and stick prints can come as wide as panoramic dimensions, the largest being 40 by 120 inches.

No job is too big for this inkjet printer in Leslieville, which offers a huge array of services for big-dimension jobs. Event signage, window graphics, and banner stands are all available here—they even do transit shelter posters.

They started off as Print Preview Ltd. in 1999, but this Corktown shop now operates under a different name, offering bigger print sizes than it likely did when it first opened. They do large format indoor and outdoor inkjet printing; call them to get a quote.

If you're attempting to get your brand up and running, try this 120,000 square-foot art production facility on Birchmount Road. They have digital signage pros working in-house (they've done some cool displays for the ROM and Happy Place) and on-demand digital print services.

They're known for printing business cards quickly and for cheap, but this studio at King and Bathurst also prints outdoor signs, banners, big decals and even table coverings for those special occasions.

Unless you're heading to this fine art digital printing by Queen and the DVP to use their super cool Überscan machine, you won't know the price for what you're printing unless you ask. They do offer inkjet prints on photo-grade paper or canvases that exceed 60 inches.

There’s dozens of locations of the TPH scattered across the city. They’re definitely one of the most popular brands for large-scale prints, especially since they offer everything from standard posters to standing pyramid set ups, decals, and double-sided banners.

Have a conference coming up? This printer right by St. Patrick subway station allows you present your research and academic info on equally impressive poster paper. They can print stuff as large as five feet wide and 300 feet long.

This company has been around for over 38 years, so you can bet they’re pros when it comes to printing. Their locations on Duncan Mill, by Moss Park and Islington station basically have every type of large format service you need, from vinyl batters with glossy finishes to massive window and wall signage for your business.