Toronto reporter files police complaint after he was licked by comedian on live TV

While there is some good news coming out of the recent controversy between Just For Laughs and Sirius XM, one not-so-nice story emerged as well.

During a town hall meeting to discuss what to do about the JFL-Sirius merger, a CBC reporter named Chris Glover was provoked, interrupted, and licked by an attendee of the event.

Boyd Banks, a self-titled "alt comic" stood behind Glover during his broadcast and repeatedly tried to lick and kiss his ears and neck.

On behalf of the rest of Toronto Comedians, we think this is unacceptable behaviour. We are trying to gain respect in Canada, this is not how we do it. The unfortunate actions of one is reflecting on all of us. Apologies to the reporter — Daniel Woodrow (@danielwoodrow) February 27, 2019

Glover, clearly irritated, attempted to move away from Banks, but to no avail in the jam-packed space.

Now, the reporter has filed a police report into the issue.

To anyone reading this - the Toronto comedian community is disgusted by this behavior and that man has been banned from that venue (comedy bar, a mainstay of the Toronto comedy community). Please don’t let this be an excuse to not take the Sirius JFL takeover seriously. — Sam Sferrazza (@samislaughing) February 27, 2019

Comedy Bar, where the incident took place, also banned Banks from the venue for his actions, for which the comic made an apology last night.

This was so upsetting and disgusting to watch. All those noises and how he kept trying to kiss him, I literally wanted to smack him so hard. That poor reporter should have pushed him off. He had the right to defend himself. — 🦋💐Hannah💐🦋 (@NiamForLifeBaby) February 28, 2019

"I, as a journalist, was just trying to do my job. The whole thing just really made me feel really awkward and uncomfortable and embarrassed," Glover said in an interview with the CBC.

Comedian? Wasn’t too funny in my opinion. That’s a violation of personal space and the fact this guy is licking the reporter is even worse. It is assault and harassment and this man should be charged for it. The reporter was just doing his job and staying professional. — BuzzInc (@BuzzzInc_) February 27, 2019

Many chalked Boyd's actions up to assault, but that's now for the police to decide.