Toronto reporter files police complaint after he was licked by comedian on live TV

While there is some good news coming out of the recent controversy between Just For Laughs and Sirius XM, one not-so-nice story emerged as well. 

During a town hall meeting to discuss what to do about the JFL-Sirius merger, a CBC reporter named Chris Glover was provoked, interrupted, and licked by an attendee of the event. 

Boyd Banks, a self-titled "alt comic" stood behind Glover during his broadcast and repeatedly tried to lick and kiss his ears and neck. 

Glover, clearly irritated, attempted to move away from Banks, but to no avail in the jam-packed space. 

Now, the reporter has filed a police report into the issue. 

Comedy Bar, where the incident took place, also banned Banks from the venue for his actions, for which the comic made an apology last night. 

"I, as a journalist, was just trying to do my job. The whole thing just really made me feel really awkward and uncomfortable and embarrassed," Glover said in an interview with the CBC. 

Many chalked Boyd's actions up to assault, but that's now for the police to decide. 

Lead photo by

CBC News

