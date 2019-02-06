Cats the Musical is coming back to Toronto

Arts
Prancing, high-flying, spandex-wearing, singing cats are taking over the Toronto stage as the Broadway classic Cats returns this fall.

The musical in all its colourful-costumed glory is making its way across North America and stopping in Toronto for five weeks of grizzled manes and iconic makeup.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's much-loved production has been going strong for almost forty years and continues to excite audiences with energetic performances that tell the story of a tribe of cats and their supernatural rituals. 

Theatre lovers can also look forward to a lots of great productions this season, including the Canadian premiere of Hamilton, Indecent, Room, Girl From the North Country, Phantom of the Opera, Us/Them and Hello, Dolly!

The Toronto production of Cats is set to run from November 27 to January 5. If you don't get the chance to see it live, look forward to Idris Elba and Taylor Swift in the new movie coming this December.

