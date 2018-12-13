The top 10 shows to see on stage in Toronto over the holidays

Shows to see on stage in Toronto over the holidays run the gamut with acrobatic spectacles from overseas to theatrical Canadian productions of yearly faves. Grab your seats before these hot tickets sell out, and enjoy the show.

Here are my picks for the top hows to see on stage in Toronto over the holidays.

Acrobats, musicians, clowns—you'll get it all during Cirque du Soleil's grand spectacular at the Scotiabank Arena. The troupe will be running two shows a day, but they'll only be in town until Dec. 16.

There's never been a Wizard of Oz production quite like this. The latest from Ross Petty at the Elgin starts off during a street festival on Lower Ossington and features unique sponsor integration throughout.

Get your golden ticket to this show at the Princess of Wales Theatre and watch one of Roald Dahl's most famous children's books come to life on stage until January 6.

This classic never gets old. Transport yourself to Russia during the holidays with this luxurious ballet and watch the incredible dancers of The National Ballet of Canada pirouette around to Tchaikovsky at the Four Seasons Centre. It goes until December 30.

It's been 20 years since this group of clowns came to Toronto, and now they're back for another run until December 16. Revel in all things winter with this snow-themed show at the Bluma Appel Theatre.

Prepare to laugh at this Second City production, where some of the comedy enterprise's best come together for a hilarious show at the theatre on Mercer Street until the end of January.

This acrobatic extravaganza at the CAA Theatre brings a mix of circus, dance, and music to the stage. Watch the 7 Fingers collective from Montreal do their thing until January 6.

If watching someone walk through the blades of a spinning industrial fan sounds up your alley, this show at Bluma Appel Theatre is for you. You can catch the disappearing and teleportation acts of this U.K. magic show until January 6.

Christmas-themed improv is the merry mandate of this show at the Coal Mine Theatre. Prepare for hilarity in ugly sweaters in this comedy show which runs until December 23.

This modern musical will make you fall in love with the East Coast in this sing-songy production about Newfoundland. The show runs at the Royal Alexandra Theatre up to January 20, before it moves to the Elgin in June.