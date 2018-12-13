Arts
This is what Corteo by Cirque du Soleil in Toronto looks like

Corteo by Cirque du Soleil has arrived at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Opening night on Wednesday played to a packed house who witnessed a different type of show from the world famous entertainment company.

While past shows like Luzia and Volta featured elaborate bike and ball tricks, this latest edition keeps the acrobatics more streamlined favouring a series of aerial and trampoline sequences.

It's all packaged around a dream like funeral narrative with angels, helium balloons and carnival type characters. 

The unique setting, this year at the former ACC instead of under the tents in the Port Lands, sees a circular stage with the audience seated on either side so it feels like a reflection.

Take a look at Corteo by Cirque du Soleil in this photo gallery.

Matt Forsythe

