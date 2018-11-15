This Toronto startup lets you make your own custom wrapping paper

The holidays are upon us, and that means digging out that dusty bin of old wrapping paper tubes from the depths of your closet.

But, it doesn't have to be so mundane, thanks to a new startup in Toronto.

Paper Plate and Pixel is a printing service that offers several products, but their main feature at the moment is custom wrapping paper.

Those interested can use basically any design they want on their own paper, from patterns, to photos, to logos and more.

Here's how it works: You pay online, then receive an email with instructions on how to upload your design. From here, the product is then shipped to you, or you can pick it up at a set location.

Should you decide to pick it up at PP&P's location in the Junction Triangle, you can use their wide supply of tools like trimmers and hole punchers to your heart's content.

Rather than offering full tubes of wrapping paper, PP&P offers 13-inch by 19-inch sheets, which offers more square inches at a lower price (and it's easier to store).

Right now you can purchase ten single-sided sheets for $12 (about 2,470 sq in). Upgrade to double-sided for an extra $2.

PP&P also offers zine printing and art prints, but this holiday season, wrapping paper is the hot item.

The three-person teams plans to showcase at the Christmas Market, the Tranzac Holiday Gift Fair, and Holiday Mrkt for those who want to check them out. They'll have their own holiday gift package designs for the less creative among us.