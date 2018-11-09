Arts
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
my favorite murder toronto

Toronto heartbroken after My Favorite Murder live show sells out in minutes

Toronto fans of the wildly popular true crime podcast My Favorite Murder are devastated after tickets for the live show sold out within minutes of going on sale on Wednesday. 

Murderinos have been taking to Twitter to bemoan the lost opportunity to weet-woo at Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark at the Sony Centre on February 23. 

Admission has been selling for three consecutive days, but it seems that no matter how hard people tried, tickets for the L.A.-based comedians ultimately ended up on StubHub at jacked-up prices. 

We all know Toronto is obsessed with true crime, but the level of MFM dedication is insanity.

For those who managed to snag tickets: here's the thing, relax.

The fans have been praying to George, Karen, Steven, and all their furry and fuzzy friends for a second show. 

And it looks like all the sweet baby angels have had their dreams and prayers answered. 

Look and listen folks: a second live show for the MFM podcast has been added for February 24 at 7 p.m. 

Stay sexy and stay out of the forest to prepare yourselves for pre-sales on Monday.

Lead photo by

Sony Centre

