Toronto heartbroken after My Favorite Murder live show sells out in minutes

Toronto fans of the wildly popular true crime podcast My Favorite Murder are devastated after tickets for the live show sold out within minutes of going on sale on Wednesday.

The way my heat broke when I saw that tickets are sold out for @MyFavMurder live show in Toronto — rozuh (@_rozuh) November 9, 2018

Murderinos have been taking to Twitter to bemoan the lost opportunity to weet-woo at Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark at the Sony Centre on February 23.

it is extremely annoying that I was unable to buy tickets to the Toronto show of @MyFavMurder yet people are ALREADY reselling tickets for 3x the price on stubhub - so not right — Ang (@angelamaryy) November 9, 2018

Admission has been selling for three consecutive days, but it seems that no matter how hard people tried, tickets for the L.A.-based comedians ultimately ended up on StubHub at jacked-up prices.

@GHardstark @KarenKilgariff @MyFavMurder y’all need to recognize that you’re basically on the Taylor Swift level of needing to do TWO live shows in Toronto. This one show in Canada thing ain’t cutting it🙅🏽‍♀️ — D. (@daniiellegordon) November 9, 2018

We all know Toronto is obsessed with true crime, but the level of MFM dedication is insanity.

You bet I virtually fought to get my hands on a ticket to #myfavoritemurder in Toronto 😍🔪 I can't wait to see @GHardstark and @KarenKilgariff live again! #MFMToronto @MyFavMurder pic.twitter.com/Gn6ch5tWc7 — Alexa Pereira 🌕 (@_alexapereira) November 9, 2018

For those who managed to snag tickets: here's the thing, relax.

Crossing my fingers and toes that @MyFavMurder will add a 2nd show in Toronto after the first sold out in literally 2 mins. By the power of @StevenRayMorris, please make it so! — Joe Lipsett (@bstolemyremote) November 9, 2018

The fans have been praying to George, Karen, Steven, and all their furry and fuzzy friends for a second show.

And it looks like all the sweet baby angels have had their dreams and prayers answered.

After the most tense 10 minutes of my life, I GOT TICKETS TO @MyFavMurder IN TORONTO pic.twitter.com/0UuCVS97Ah — Vicky (@vfensehl) November 5, 2018

Look and listen folks: a second live show for the MFM podcast has been added for February 24 at 7 p.m.

When you nail down those @MyFavMurder tickets. See you in Toronto!! pic.twitter.com/zUyoP0WZRd — merissa (@wheatandwool) November 5, 2018

Stay sexy and stay out of the forest to prepare yourselves for pre-sales on Monday.