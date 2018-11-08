Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
swimming pools toronto

These swimming pools in Toronto are like nothing you've seen before

Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

There's something both calming and exciting about looking down from a plane at other people's pools—the rows upon rows of cerulean blobs in suburban backyards, if you're somewhere warm.

Toronto photographer Geoff Fitzgerald has managed to capture that feeling, but in a way better suited to Ontario than Florida. More "let's go to a hip art gallery opening" than "yay, it's not cold where I am right now."

swimming pools torontoSKY DIVING, which opens tonight at #Hashtag Gallery on Dundas West, is being billed as a showcase of  "mind bending images" captured by aerial drone.

swimming pools toronto

All of the photos feature public swimming pools in the GTA and Hamilton, from a top down perspective, without the distractions of people or (clean) water. 

swimming pools torontoThe series is meant to highlight each pool's own "distinct design, geometry, texture and colour," according to Fitzgerald, and it really does.

swimming pools torontoNow, after almost a year in the making, thirty unique, drone-shot images will be unveiled for the people of Toronto to enjoy.

Sky Diving from Geoff Fitzgerald on Vimeo.

You can check them out with a drink in-hand during tonight's opening reception from 7 - 11:30 p.m. at #Hashtag.

As the artist himself says: "You will never look at an outdoor public swimming pool the same way again."

Lead photo by

Geoff Fitzgerald

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

These swimming pools in Toronto are like nothing you've seen before

The Museum of Illusions is unlike anything Toronto has seen before

Someone in Toronto carved all 151 original Pokemon into pumpkins

AGO hoping to add Kusama's Infinity Mirrors to permanent collection

Toronto toddler in Handmaid's Tale costume gets Atwood's seal of approval

Someone in Toronto recreated the shredded Banksy art for Halloween

Toronto protests art exhibit they say is just a real estate ad

Controversial Toronto bar and arts space not opening anytime soon