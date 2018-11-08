These swimming pools in Toronto are like nothing you've seen before

There's something both calming and exciting about looking down from a plane at other people's pools—the rows upon rows of cerulean blobs in suburban backyards, if you're somewhere warm.

Toronto photographer Geoff Fitzgerald has managed to capture that feeling, but in a way better suited to Ontario than Florida. More "let's go to a hip art gallery opening" than "yay, it's not cold where I am right now."

SKY DIVING, which opens tonight at #Hashtag Gallery on Dundas West, is being billed as a showcase of "mind bending images" captured by aerial drone.

All of the photos feature public swimming pools in the GTA and Hamilton, from a top down perspective, without the distractions of people or (clean) water.

The series is meant to highlight each pool's own "distinct design, geometry, texture and colour," according to Fitzgerald, and it really does.

Now, after almost a year in the making, thirty unique, drone-shot images will be unveiled for the people of Toronto to enjoy.

Sky Diving from Geoff Fitzgerald on Vimeo.

You can check them out with a drink in-hand during tonight's opening reception from 7 - 11:30 p.m. at #Hashtag.

As the artist himself says: "You will never look at an outdoor public swimming pool the same way again."