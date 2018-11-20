Somebody made a TTC-themed parody of Matthew McConaughey's Lincoln ads

South Park has done it. Saturday Night Live has done it. Ellen has done it. Heck, a predictive artificial intelligence program has done it—and pretty well, I might add.

So many people have spoofed the iconic Lincoln MKC commercials featuring actor Matthew McConaughey since they first aired in 2014 that the act of doing so has become a properly documented internet meme.

Those bizarre, hilariously stoic car ads just might, in fact, be the most-parodied TV ads of all time, save for that "Whazzzaaahp?" spot from 1999. You know the one.

This week, Toronto became part of the four-year-long (and counting) joke (or success story) that is the Matthew McConaughey's Lincoln ads with the release of 'Lincoln Commercial Spoof | TTC Edition' by Toronto-based videographer Will Jay.

"I've been riding the TTC long before anybody paid me to do it," booms a voiceover against the image of a serious-looking man striding into Dundas Station.

"I didn't do it because it was cool. I didn't do it to be on time. I did it because it was my only option," he continues. "People ask me, if I had a car, would I drive? I've thought about it for quite some time... but with the new extension, why would I?"

Cute.