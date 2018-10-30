Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
banksy self destruct costume

Someone in Toronto recreated the shredded Banksy art for Halloween

Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Today in Halloween costumes that are so good you couldn't replicate them if you tried, we have Toronto-based social media consultant Charissa Tosio with Banksy's 'Self-Destruct.'

The piece is both complicated and clever. Perfectly attuned to the cultural zeitgeist, it is both a scathing critique of consumerism and a beautiful tribute to one of this year's most cathartic moments.

Like the inspiration behind it, Tosio's costume is art — a full-on, wearable version, in fact, of the Banksy painting that destroyed itself just moments after selling for $1.4 million at Sotheby's in London earlier this month.

The famously-faceless British street artist staged his (or her!) latest prank at the high-brow auction house on October 6, stunning the art world (and no doubt the unnamed buyer, who had to watch their pricey new acquisition go to shreds).

Banksy later explained in a video posted to Instagram that he or she had secretly installed a paper shredder in the frame of the iconic work, 'Girl with Balloon,' all the way back in 2006, in case it ever went up for action.

"The urge to destroy is also a creative urge," the artist wrote in the caption of that post.

In the caption of her post, Tosio focused on the practical, as opposed to the political.

"Finished making my Halloween costume," she wrote. "Picture frame, 1 stencil, 2 paintings I painted, 2 curtain rollers I made work together and attached the paintings to, bracketed wood to frame and create a back, a backpack strapped to the painting so I could wear it."

Sounds like a lot of hard work, but the result — at least in this costumer connoisseur's humble opinion — was definitely worth it.

Lead photo by

Charissa Tosio

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Someone in Toronto recreated the shredded Banksy art for Halloween

Toronto protests art exhibit they say is just a real estate ad

Controversial Toronto bar and arts space not opening anytime soon

7-Eleven in Toronto has been transformed into an art gallery

Someone is making a book about one of Toronto's worst malls

The latest edition of Nuit Blanche was one of its best yet

Vote for your favourite photo of Nuit Blanche Toronto 2018

21 epic photos of Nuit Blanche in Scarborough