7-Eleven in Toronto has been transformed into an art gallery

Goodbye 7-Eleven, hello contemporary art gallery.

Project Gallery is transforming an old 7-Eleven at 1151 Queen Street E. into a brand new studio space for artists and art exhibitions.

Partnering with Hullmark Developments, this will be Project Gallery's second permanent location in Leslieville (it's actually just a ten-minute walk from their Dundas East space). They also have a studio location at 184 Munro Street.

Hullmark initially proposed to transform this 7-Eleven near Queen and Jones into a six-storey mixed-use building in April, but it appears they've chosen to make use of the space while things get sorted.

The new Project Gallery will open officially this Saturday with an inaugural group show featuring artists like Rajni Perera, Camille Fuzz, Dominique Fung, Ness Lee and Tessarlo.

Regular operating hours will start next week, with the studio remaining closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.