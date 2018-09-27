Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto's most famous photographer brings stunning images to the AGO

Edward Burtynsky has arrived at the AGO along with collaborators Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier in a sprawling exhibit that explores the impact humans have had on the earth. In Anthropocene, chilling yet beautiful images come to life through large scale photography, video and augmented reality installations. 

Take a look at the Anthropocene exhibit at the AGO in this photo gallery.

Jesse Milns

