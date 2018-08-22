Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto library

The Toronto Public Library has a bedtime story hotline

Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Looking for something to take the edge off before bed? Or maybe you want to practice your Polish comprehension?

It may be news to you that the Toronto Public Library has a dedicated "Dial-A-Story" line that you can call at any time to hear stories in any one of 16 different languages: English, French, Cantonese, Gujarati, Italian, Korean, Mandarin, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Tamil, Tagalog and Urdu.

The service isn't new, but it is cool — and a tweet from the library on Tuesday served to remind many the program is still around.

Callers simply dial the number (416-395-5400) and tell a robot which language they'd like to communicate in.

Then, they choose whether they'd like to hear a story for "younger children" (aged up to 7) or "older children" (from age 7  to 40 to 12).

An actual human voice reads out the bedtime stories, as well. The one I just heard, about a Canadian cowboy who tries to become a fisherman, was narrated with aplomb by a man named Ken Roberts.

It may be geared toward kids, but adults can make good use of the free bedline stories hotline too, whether for the purpose of language learning, entertainment, or to avoid the task of reading to their own children.

Having fun isn't hard when you have a library card—or just a phone!

Lead photo by

Kevin Morris

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

The Toronto Public Library has a bedtime story hotline

This is what the Serpentine Pavilion in Toronto looks like right now

Chinese street art prodigy coming to Toronto

This is what the CNE's new lantern festival looks like

Zines persevere in Toronto as print industry continues to fade

Controversial Fairland Funhouse opening has been postponed

Toronto is a great place to be a comic book lover

Banksy fans mock Toronto exhibit with one of their own