Chinese street art prodigy coming to Toronto

One of the world's most fascinating young graffiti artists will be making her North American debut this weekend with a show at ILLEGALLERY right here in Toronto.

SATR, a 22-year-old art star from Guangzhou, China, is best known for her ferocious depictions of animals, most often in her signature colour palette of red, white, black and grey.

Her distinctive brush strokes have been described as "vigorous" and her penmanship "exquisite."

With such a consistent style and subject matter, her murals have become almost instantly recognizable to those in the know since she first started working in 2013, winning her praise from around the world and contracts with global brands like Nike and Vans.

"Come celebrate one of China's rising stars in the world of streetart," reads an invitation to the opening reception of her show at The Junction's ILLEGALLERY, a newish gallery that focuses on the contemporary post-urban art movement.

Called "Animals Told Me," SATR's show is set to open this Saturday, August 18, at 3128 Dundas Street West. It will run until September 8 and feature "a series of paintings and drawings conveying her relationship to the animal kingdom."

This will be the artist's first solo show outside of Asia and ILLEGALLERY's first show featuring a female or international artist.

"Best show you will see this summer," reads a Facebook page for the event. "Maaaybe?"