There's now a Toronto gift shop at City Hall

A new pop up gift shop is full of quirky Toronto merch and memorabilia: get your tees, totes, posters and prints at a very convenient downtown location.

Spacing Store has collaborated with the City of Toronto to launch Torontopia: a pop-up gift shop right outside of City Hall.

Stock up on all things Toronto with raccoon water bottles, CBC mugs and streetcar collectibles. The setup is open every Wednesday to Saturday until Labour Day.

#torontopia is open! Get down to Nathan Phillips Square. Now! pic.twitter.com/X7I7B5vMK5 — David Miller T.O. (@iamdavidmiller) July 6, 2018

Torontopia really does house all things Toronto, including politicians.