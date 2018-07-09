Arts
Staff
Posted about a minute ago
Report Inaccuracy
torontopia

There's now a Toronto gift shop at City Hall

Arts
Staff
Posted about a minute ago
Report Inaccuracy

A new pop up gift shop is full of quirky Toronto merch and memorabilia: get your tees, totes, posters and prints at a very convenient downtown location. 

Spacing Store has collaborated with the City of Toronto to launch Torontopia: a pop-up gift shop right outside of City Hall. 

Stock up on all things Toronto with raccoon water bottles, CBC mugs and streetcar collectibles. The setup is open every Wednesday to Saturday until Labour Day.

Torontopia really does house all things Toronto, including politicians.

Photos by

Spacing 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

There's now a Toronto gift shop at City Hall

Banksy exhibit parody to open across from Banksy exhibit

Wavelength artistic director asked to step down following allegations of abuse

Someone hung their own artwork inside the Banksy exhibit

An old Toronto grocery store is being transformed into a literal funhouse

Graffiti Alley might be Toronto's most unexpected tourist attraction

Satirical Honest Ed's signs highlight how unaffordable Toronto is

Toronto artists just filled an entire alley with butterflies