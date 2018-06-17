Toronto plays about to pop-up in the most unexpected places

If nothing else, Toronto is quirky — and the theatre scene is definitely no exception.

The season of Toronto's Fringe Festival is coming soon and, in light of that, here are a few of the different places where you'll be able to catch performances this year.

On a sailboat

This hour-long performance of Flooded is truly a showboat. That is, a show on a boat — the Pirate Life Boat specifically. 35 guests will be taken aboard a vessel and sail around the Toronto Islands as the performance takes place.

In a garage

In the garage of a home on Markham Street, the one-woman show Harvey & The Extraordinary gets up close and personal with theatre-goers for an hour.

In a coffee shop

This play gets a jolt by coming to a coffee shop (maybe) near you. How to be FEARLESS! (with Roxy Roberts) is on at The Bell Tower Cafe at Avenue Road and Dupont Street.

Bars seem to be a very popular venue this year, with seven shows taking over various spots around the city.

Catch Carmilla at The Painted Lady, Lighters in the Air at Monarch Tavern, We The Men at whatever is taking over the Cadillac Lounge, Hamburger at The Hideout, Coconuts, Cedar Trees, and Maple Leaves at Sarah's Café, Enjoy the Hostilities at Bovine Sex Club, and Featherweight at The Paddock.

In a kitchen

Performing in the kitchen space of The Ralph Thornton Community Centre near Queen and Broadview, Kitchen Sink Drama serves audience drama and food. Even better, there will be food samples to chow down on during the performance.



In an adult entertainment store

Learn a bit more during this sex-ed class than you did in middle school by taking in Is That How Clowns Have Sex? A One-Woman, Queer Clown Sex-Ed Show at adult entertainment store Kink Toronto, near Bloor and Dovercourt.

In a barber shop

Monsieur Barber Shop & Spa near Bloor and Spadina plays host to The Makeover Show, giving audience members a real feel for what actually happens before, during and after TV makeovers.

In a museum

Mrs. Mama's House invites you to spend an evening at the Bata Shoe Museum for their "site-informed" production.

In an alleyway

The Queen's Eulogy takes place "behind St. Hilda's Residence" and is accessed via the alleyway behind the building. Meant to be performed in a "garbage dump" the creators invite audience members into the "uncomfortable yet vulnerable space" to better understand their production.

On a neighbourhood walk

Beginning at 29 Lippincott Street, the audience is invited to join the travelling (literally) production of Sweet Girl Shrapnel on a walk of the surrounding neighbourhood.