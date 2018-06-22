Scarborough just got its own version of the Toronto sign

Lettered signs! Lettered signs for every pre-amalgamation city that is now an administrative district in Toronto! Brrrap brap!

Toronto's eastern-most borough just got its own giant "city name sign" similar to the multicoloured tourist attraction in Nathan Phillips Square.

While less fancy-looking than Hamilton's new $250,000 sign, Scarborough's might be the coolest take I've seen on this trend yet.

The Scarborough Sign Project, produced as part of the Cultural Hotspot program, was done in partnership with the City of Toronto.

The project is a summer-long, community-developed public art initiative that "showcases and brings together Scarborough’s many artistic communities through events, workshops, and a mobile art installation."

In these dark times, a flicker of light: launch of the Scarborough sign at UTSC, with photos from Adam Zivo's #LOVEISLOVEISLOVE project, conceived as a show of resistance following the Orlando Pulse shooting. #HappyPride pic.twitter.com/I9LLHR1wNW — MaitheArrudaCarvalho (@ArruCarval_lab) June 22, 2018

As of June 20, the 36-foot-wide, five-foot-tall sign can be seen at the University of Toronto's Scarborough campus — but that's not where it'll stay.

We love the new life-sized travelling Scarborough Sign! First stop @UTSC. Follow @scararts to find out where the sign is travelling to next. pic.twitter.com/saWyAIqdyY — Crosslinx (@crosslinx) June 20, 2018

Between now and the end of October, the Scarborough sign will rotate through Bridlewood Mall, Thomson Memorial Park, Burrows Hall, the Scarborough Civic Centre Library and the Chinese Cultural Centre.

"At each location, the sign will engage local residents in multi-disciplinary arts events, accessible workshops, and site-specific art activities involving different art forms from textile arts, spoken word and poetry, calligraphy, and photography," reads a site description.

"All activities are free and open to the public."

The sign currently features a vinyl wrap covered in images from Toronto photographer Adam Zivo's #LOVEISLOVEISLOVE project.

As it moves to different locations, the sign will take on different looks courtesy of graffiti artists, calligraphers, and members of the Scarborough community.