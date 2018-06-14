Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Cirque Toronto mall

Cirque du Soleil is coming to a Toronto mall

Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group — they of the colourful, high-flying unitards — have announced the launch of a new "family entertainment centre" concept designed specifically for malls.

Called CREACTIVE, the retail-forward attraction is being described by the company as an "immersive, creative and participative family experience, where people can stretch their imagination, flex their muscles, explore newfound circus skills, and take a bow on the virtual Cirque du Soleil stage."

It's hard to say what, exactly, that will look like — but Toronto will be the first to find out.

The company revealed in a press release on Wednesday that its first indoor CREACTIVE family entertainment centre is scheduled to open this September within the Greater Toronto Area.

It was further reported by Bloomberg that the centre will be located at a Toronto-area mall.

Being that Cirque has partnered with the real estate firm Ivanhoé Cambridge for the project, it's likely that we'll see the new centre open in one of the latter corporation's malls which, in the GTA, includes only Vaughan Mills

Vaughan Mills also makes sense, based on how much space is needed to open one of these centres: approximately 24,000 square feet, to start — enough space for Cirque du Soleil to teach such circus-inspired activities as bungee jumping, aerial parkour, trampolines, mask design, juggling, dance and more.

There goes my dream of learning trapeze at Dufferin Mall. Womp womp.

Lead photo by

Cirque du Soleil

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Cirque du Soleil is coming to a Toronto mall

You can now buy a seat from Massey Hall

Someone stole a Banksy from Toronto's new art exhibit

Banksy exhibit sparks parking wars in the Junction Triangle

The world's largest Banksy exhibit has arrived in Toronto

Someone is building a mini version of Noah's Ark in Toronto

Win tickets to Alan Cumming in Toronto

Toronto arts and community hub damaged by fire