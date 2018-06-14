Cirque du Soleil is coming to a Toronto mall

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group — they of the colourful, high-flying unitards — have announced the launch of a new "family entertainment centre" concept designed specifically for malls.

Called CREACTIVE, the retail-forward attraction is being described by the company as an "immersive, creative and participative family experience, where people can stretch their imagination, flex their muscles, explore newfound circus skills, and take a bow on the virtual Cirque du Soleil stage."

It's hard to say what, exactly, that will look like — but Toronto will be the first to find out.

We’ve got good news! Today, we are excited to announce that we’ll be opening CREACTIVE family entertainment centres. Get ready to stretch your imagination, flex your muscles and explore newfound circus skills. Opening first in Canada September 2019! https://t.co/7U2vw4FTXl pic.twitter.com/Hec64ij8zE — Cirque du Soleil (@Cirque) June 13, 2018

The company revealed in a press release on Wednesday that its first indoor CREACTIVE family entertainment centre is scheduled to open this September within the Greater Toronto Area.

It was further reported by Bloomberg that the centre will be located at a Toronto-area mall.

Being that Cirque has partnered with the real estate firm Ivanhoé Cambridge for the project, it's likely that we'll see the new centre open in one of the latter corporation's malls which, in the GTA, includes only Vaughan Mills.

Vaughan Mills also makes sense, based on how much space is needed to open one of these centres: approximately 24,000 square feet, to start — enough space for Cirque du Soleil to teach such circus-inspired activities as bungee jumping, aerial parkour, trampolines, mask design, juggling, dance and more.

There goes my dream of learning trapeze at Dufferin Mall. Womp womp.