Toronto artists just filled an entire alley with butterflies
Dozens of street artists set out this weekend to transform a humble laneway into a beautiful, nature-friendly tribute worthy of David Suzuki himself. And they succeeded.
Check out the newly-painted Butterflyway Lane near Felstead Park in Leslieville: an art installation sponsored by the David Suzuki Foundation in honour of National Pollinator Week.
The now very bright alley was beautified over the weekend by more than 20 of Toronto's most-talented artists to bring awareness to a loss of habitat for butterflies.
It's all part of a much larger, citizen-led movement called The Great Canadian Butterflyway Project.
Launched by the Suzuki foundation in 2017, the initiative involves creating neighbourhood-scale corridors of landing spaces for butterflies, bees, and other important pollinators, "one butterfly-friendly planting at a time."
Amazing artwork from the Butterfly Laneway Project this weekend. This project is a collaboration between the @davidsuzukifdn, @start_streetartoronto, with lead artist @nick_sweetman and support from the @td_canada Friends of the Environment Fund and StART. Check out the murals at Felstead Avenue Playground and Park and celebrate all of the incredibly talented artists who have contributed to this project! 📸: @nick_sweetman
The idea is to create a network of habitats across Canada.
Last year alone, thousands of wildflowers were planted in hundreds of pollinator patches across Toronto, Montreal, Markham, Victoria and Richmond, B.C. as part of the project.
Playing with colours for #pollinatorweek #butterflyway #butterflylane #pua69 #mska #evro1 #toronto #felsteadpark #davidsuzukifoundation #toronto #butterflies #streetarttoronto #mural #torontostreetart #natureart #shrooms Fun collaboration brought to you by @nick_sweetman, @start_streetartoronto and the @davidsuzukifdn.. 🖤🐝 @6ara9e and I were happy to be able to collaborate with all of you..
Volunteers have now established official, formally-recognized butterflyways (butterfly highways!) in all five cities, and plenty more are in the works.
If you like butterflies, street art, nature, conservation, Instagram or just looking at cool things with your eyes, you'll want to visit this installation.
Plant some wildflowers, while you're at it. You can find more information about how to do so right here.
