Arts
Staff
Posted 55 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Taglialatella galleries toronto

Famous New York art gallery opening Toronto location

Arts
Staff
Posted 55 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is getting its very own outpost of the renowned Taglialatella Galleries, a New York-based luxury brand that's best known for its impressive array of pop and street art.

Opening this June, Canada's first Taglialatella Galleries location will be in Yorkville, right next to nightlife king Charles Khabouth's glamorous new Italian fine-dining restaurant Sofia.

It is Khabouth, in fact, who's bringing the luxury art dealer here through a partnership with INK Entertainment.

You'll actually be able to walk between Sofia and Tagliatella through a joint thoroughfare, according to INK, allowing them to explore works from the likes of Banksy, Mr. Brainwash, Russell Young and a wide variety of wicked artists at will.

"The space is an elixir of fine art, design and entertainment, transcending the usual gallery experience," reads a press release issued today. A curated collection of art will also be displayed within the restaurant itself, all of it available for purchase.

"What you will see is unlike anything we have in the city – the art is modern, daring and makes a statement," said Khabouth in the release.

"We will be unveiling an unbelievable piece this summer that I trust will be one of Toronto's most Instagrammed places."

Lead photo by

Tagliatella Galleries

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Famous New York art gallery opening Toronto location

Toronto museum is giving away pieces of the Yoko Ono exhibit

Seth Meyers is coming to Toronto for JFL42

Toronto's newest pop-up comes with a foam pit and giant ramen

Infinity Mirrors at the AGO was more popular in Toronto than anywhere else

Giant head sculpture has disappeared from the Gardiner Museum

Toronto is getting a creative incubator backed by The Weeknd

Win tickets to Grease and dinner at Hendriks