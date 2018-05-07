Win tickets to Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors from RBC

Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors is a must-see show at the AGO. If you haven't seen it yet, you're in luck. We've partnered with RBC to give you a special opportunity to see the exhibition before it closes.
Check out all the contest details here.
Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors is organized by the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, DC
Banner image: Yayoi Kusama, Infinity Mirrored Room – The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away, 2013. Wood, metal, glass mirrors, plastic, acrylic panel, rubber, LED lighting system, acrylic balls, and water, 287.7 × 415.3 × 415.3 cm. Courtesy of David Zwirner, N.Y. © Yayoi Kusam