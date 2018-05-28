Toronto's newest pop-up comes with a foam pit and giant ramen

Toronto is home to a new pop-up experience featuring travel, adventure and art all rolled into one.

The Live Life Experience, opening this Thursday by American Express to mark the launch of their new brand platform, has taken over the 12,000 square foot, multi-level space at 336 Queen St. West.

The totally revamped space features a series of unique, surreal rooms designed by a collection of 11 Canadian artists including local talent Troublesome Troy, birdO and Christina Mazzulla.

Interactive rooms include one called the Wonder Room filled with whimsical sculptures and curious animals, a Culinary Room with an oversized ramen bowl, a Fun Room with a slide and foam pit and the Life's a Beach Room with actual sand, water and beach motifs.

From entertaining, culinary, travel and play, each custom and immersive room experience is intended to present a unique view of the moments that make life worth living.

The Live Life Experience is on from May 31 - June 3 and June 7 - 9 from noon until 8 p.m.

Want to go, get inspired and leave re-charged? We have partnered with American Express to offer readers access to 500 free tickets to the space. Make sure to enter the code BLOGTOAMEXLIFE to claim your tickets. Limited quantities are available so act now before they're all gone.

Get your free tickets to the event here.