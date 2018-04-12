Jimmy Kimmel and Martin Scorsese are coming to Toronto

The most important comedy troupe ever to come out of Canada (with perhaps one exception) is getting a Martin Scorsese-directed Netflix reunion special, shot right here in Toronto.

The Hollywood Reporter announced on Thursday that SCTV stars Martin Short, Dave Thomas, Catherine O'Hara, Andrea Martin, Eugene Levy and Joe Flaherty will be in town next month for the project.

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting an event called "An Afternoon With SCTV" in front of a live audience on May 13, though a location has yet to be announced.

Footage from this event will be used to anchor a documentary about the iconic Canadian TV series, which ran from 1976 until 1984, according to THR, and it will be shot over roughly three days.

Scorsese reportedly "held long conversations with SCTV alums about their character-driven TV satire series," writes the LA-based news outlet, "as he developed his documentary about the famed comedy troupe, most of whom were Canadian artists."