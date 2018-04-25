Arts
Lisa Cumming
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
dora awards

Toronto awards show goes gender neutral

Arts
Lisa Cumming
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Gone are the days of best actor, best actress: starting next year, all of the performance categories for Toronto's Dora Mavor Moore Awards will be gender neutral. 

The Dora Awards recognize top performers in theatre, dance and opera.

Announced today at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre by the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA), all gendered performance categories will be made gender neutral and replaced with with the "Outstanding Performance" designation.

The upcoming changes will also see the nominees in each category increased from the current five, to eight for June 2019's 40th Anniversary Dora Mavor Moore Awards.

These changes are the result of a review process that the Dora Awards undertook last year, which included five Town Hall meetings (one for each award division), community panels, feedback from the Toronto theatre community and research into alternative award structures. 

The TAPA Board of Directors have a standing commitment to review the Dora Awards every five years. 

Lead photo by

TAPA

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Space under the Gardiner Expressway is transforming for summer

Toronto awards show goes gender neutral

AGO apologizes for racist costumes at fundraiser party

15 must-see shows at the Contact Photography Festival in Toronto

ROM building massive outdoor patio and performance space

Jimmy Kimmel and Martin Scorsese are coming to Toronto

Backlash against White Guys Matter comedy show in Toronto

Someone stole part of the Yoko Ono exhibit in Toronto