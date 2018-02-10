Toronto just got a sprawling new event space and gallery

A giant gallery space on the CNE grounds is celebrating its grand opening tonight by hosting an art exhibit that examines Canada's relationship with its Indigenous community.

Withrow Common's inaugural show, Looking Forward, Looking Back, marks the first event to ever be held at this newly renovated 6,082 square-foot venue on Princes' Blvd.

Tomorrow is the big day! The Canadian National Exhibition Association is honoured to present “Looking Forward, Looking Back" as the inaugural exhibit at Withrow Common. Check out https://t.co/Y9i6FRMZ7F for more information! #toronto #art #ArtistOnTwitter — CNE (@LetsGoToTheEX) February 9, 2018

The gallery takes over a former office space located on the West side of the Queen Elizabeth Building complex, which also houses the 1,300-seat Queen Elizabeth Theatre. It'll also serve as a multimedia event space for future community projects.

Looking Forward, Looking Back is free to the public and open on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m until April 7.