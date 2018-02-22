Arts
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bang bang toronto

This might be the best play of the year in Toronto so far

Arts
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Theatre lovers in Toronto have been gushing over the Factory Theatre's current production of Bang Bang, so much so that it's run has been extended into the weekend.

There's always lots of productions running in the city at a given time, but something about this one has captured the collective imagination of audience members, prompting many to take to social media to express their acclaim.

Written Kat Sandler, Bang Bang's scintillating plot surrounds a white playwright who takes inspiration for his hit play from an incident involving a Black police officer who shoots a Black youth. When the play is optioned as a movie, things get more and more complicated.

The play employs humour to shed light on a highly complex situation and to explore the underside of the oft overused inspired-by-true-events trope.

Originally on from January 27 to February 18, the play is set to continue its run until the 24th. Catch it while you still can.

Lead photo by

@factorytheatre

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

This might be the best play of the year in Toronto so far

These surreal installations just transformed Toronto's waterfront

Toronto just hosted a fashion show under the Gardiner Expressway

It now takes a song and movie to rent an apartment in Toronto

Toronto just got a sprawling new event space and gallery

Someone created Valentine's Day cards for TTC subway stations

Toronto condo might finally become a major arts hub

Toronto's Old City Hall to be transformed into museum and library