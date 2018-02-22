This might be the best play of the year in Toronto so far

Theatre lovers in Toronto have been gushing over the Factory Theatre's current production of Bang Bang, so much so that it's run has been extended into the weekend.

There's always lots of productions running in the city at a given time, but something about this one has captured the collective imagination of audience members, prompting many to take to social media to express their acclaim.

Best play I’ve seen in ages, so smart and wickedly written, I hope every screen and tv writer in Toronto goes to see Kat Sandler’s Bang Bang #ftbangbang @FactoryToronto they’ve added 5 more shows, no excuses! #womeninfilm #cdntv #cdnfilm — Karen Walton (@inkcanada) February 16, 2018

Written Kat Sandler, Bang Bang's scintillating plot surrounds a white playwright who takes inspiration for his hit play from an incident involving a Black police officer who shoots a Black youth. When the play is optioned as a movie, things get more and more complicated.

#TORONTO! Go see BANG BANG @FactoryToronto! It’s breathtaking. It’s perfect. @katsandler wrote a brilliant play. Timely, necessary and funny as fuck. The cast is numbingly good. It’s alive and riveting start to finish. The show got extended. Get there. See it. #ftbangbang — Ashley Botting (@AshleyBotting) February 17, 2018

The play employs humour to shed light on a highly complex situation and to explore the underside of the oft overused inspired-by-true-events trope.

A post shared by Factory Theatre (@factorytheatre) on Feb 12, 2018 at 11:03am PST

Originally on from January 27 to February 18, the play is set to continue its run until the 24th. Catch it while you still can.