Arts
Staff
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Ice breakers toronto 2018

Toronto's waterfront has been transformed by giant structures

Arts
Staff
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you headed down to Toronto's central waterfront over the weekend, you might have noticed something different about the place. As part of the annual Ice Breakers Exhibition, five large-scale structures have turned Queens Quay into a playground featuring giant musical instruments and makeshift shelters until February 25. 

Take a look at all the playful structures in this photo gallery.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Massive dance party coming to Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto's waterfront has been transformed by giant structures

The top 10 tattoo artists in Toronto

Someone is using tiny houses to show Toronto's unaffordability

This is what the Toronto Light Fest looks like this year

Toronto's about to lose another beloved bookstore

Demand for Infinity Mirrors tickets reaches fever pitch in Toronto

The top 10 photography classes in Toronto