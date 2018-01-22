Toronto's waterfront has been transformed by giant structures
If you headed down to Toronto's central waterfront over the weekend, you might have noticed something different about the place. As part of the annual Ice Breakers Exhibition, five large-scale structures have turned Queens Quay into a playground featuring giant musical instruments and makeshift shelters until February 25.
Take a look at all the playful structures in this photo gallery.
Hector Vasquez
