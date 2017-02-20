The Best Samosa in Toronto
The best samosas in Toronto make for great snacks that go easy on the wallet. These traditionally triangular, crispy packets of savoury stuffed pastry usually have vegetarian or meat fillings and are accompanied by tasty chutneys for dipping.
Here are the best samosas in Toronto.
While Samosa King reigns when it comes to price, the Sultan has variety to offer, with 10 different kinds to choose from (plus a sweet apple pie one for dessert). Its locations in East York and Regent Park feature fillings like spinach, feta & mozzarella, steak & potato and potato & cheddar, along with the more traditional minced beef or chicken.
Samosas at this popular snack and dessert shop in Etobicoke come in three sizes – small, medium and large — with three vegetarian varieties: aloo mattar (potato & peas), palak paneer (spinach & cheese) and paneer tikka masala (spicy cheese). Like Samosa King, expect line-ups at peak times.
Jesse Milns
