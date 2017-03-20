Best of Toronto
chef table toronto

The Best Chef's Tables in Toronto

The best chef's tables in Toronto don't just owe their popularity to the hit Chef's Table show. These dining experiences are the opposite of Netflix + chill: VIP seats that often directly face the chef working their magic, these coveted spots ensure your meal will be exciting and exclusive.

Here are the best chef's tables in Toronto.

The Carbon Bar
1

The Carbon Bar

Only two seatings are available per night for the $65 per person five-course family style tasting menu of down home Southern classics like ribs and upscales wines and cocktails at this Queen East spot. The chef’s table has room for twelve and a view of the chef and oyster shucker.

Cote de Boeuf
2

Cote de Boeuf

The eight-person “butcher’s table” at the back of this Ossington grocer is where all the day’s prep is done and can’t be booked less than three weeks in advance. Here groups can enjoy the namesake cote de boeuf served with pommes sautee and seasonal veggies, and finish off their $85 per person extravaganza with French cheese and dessert.

Campagnolo
3

Campagnolo

For parties of more than six, Dundas West's Campagnolo strongly suggests (i.e., requires) you partake in the chef’s table experience. They’ll design a five-course menu of their upscale Italian classics upon your arrival for your group, which can be seated facing the kitchen.

Chantecler
4

Chantecler

At this tiny Parkdale restaurant, every table almost feels like a chef’s table with an open kitchen featuring a standard stove and iconic tile backsplash set right behind the bar. Two special seats face the action, and you’re instantly presented with dishes hot from the stove, sometimes along with the occasional sip of the bartender’s recommendation.

Home of the Brave
5

Home of the Brave

There are just four seats at the chef's table at this often crowded, always loud restaurant that puts a King West spin on Southern charm with dishes like fried bologna sandwiches. Sitting pretty at this VIP table, you never know when you might be gifted with a quick shot or taste of something.

R & D
6

R & D

This Chinatown restaurant has a six-person chef’s rail that will get you exclusive tastes of Chef Eric Chong’s weekly a la carte Asian-inspired creations.

Chabrol
7

Chabrol

This tiny restaurant in Yorkville serves French classics and has two seats just feet away from the chef preparing everything. There’s no set menu but you can call ahead for something to be arranged with wine pairings, for about $70 a head including dessert.

Buca (Yorkville)
8

Buca (Yorkville)

Up to six guests can feast their eyes upon the view of the open kitchen at the Yorkville location of this popular Italian restaurant. The chef’s tasting menu may include expanded seafood options and salumi di mare.

Maple Leaf Tavern
9

Maple Leaf Tavern

This Gerrard East restaurant housed in a hundred-year-old building serves up luxurious grilled meats like tomahawk pork chops and ribeye, and you’re welcome to enjoy such delicacies at their first come, first serve five-person chef’s rail.

