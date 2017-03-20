The Best Chef's Tables in Toronto
The best chef's tables in Toronto don't just owe their popularity to the hit Chef's Table show. These dining experiences are the opposite of Netflix + chill: VIP seats that often directly face the chef working their magic, these coveted spots ensure your meal will be exciting and exclusive.
Here are the best chef's tables in Toronto.
The eight-person “butcher’s table” at the back of this Ossington grocer is where all the day’s prep is done and can’t be booked less than three weeks in advance. Here groups can enjoy the namesake cote de boeuf served with pommes sautee and seasonal veggies, and finish off their $85 per person extravaganza with French cheese and dessert.
At this tiny Parkdale restaurant, every table almost feels like a chef’s table with an open kitchen featuring a standard stove and iconic tile backsplash set right behind the bar. Two special seats face the action, and you’re instantly presented with dishes hot from the stove, sometimes along with the occasional sip of the bartender’s recommendation.
There are just four seats at the chef's table at this often crowded, always loud restaurant that puts a King West spin on Southern charm with dishes like fried bologna sandwiches. Sitting pretty at this VIP table, you never know when you might be gifted with a quick shot or taste of something.
