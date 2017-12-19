Sports & Play
Keep Cool Toronto

French fitness chain Keep Cool opening first Toronto location

One of France's leading fitness chains has announced that it'll soon be opening a North American location in Toronto – because which trendy foreign company doesn't want to start an international expansion here these days?

Founded in 2002, Keep Cool has expanded from its roots in Avignon, France to open more than 100 gyms across the country with approximately 170,000 members.

Toronto's Keep Cool location will be at 530 Yonge Street, just south of Wellesley, and is promised to feature a bike studio, an elliptical studio, a studio gym, seven learning classrooms and more. 

We don't have an opening date for the Toronto gym aside from "coming soon," but it looks like it could be a pretty fun place to work out.

The company's motto is literally "Le Sport Bonheur," or "Sports Happiness," and its corporate account regularly tweets out GIFs and screengrabs from TV shows like The Simpsons and American Dad.

Tres bien!

Lead photo by

Keep Cool

