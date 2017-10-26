Famous Tokyo ramen stand opening first overseas location in Toronto

Straight out of Shibuya and into The 6ix comes comes a world-famous Japanese ramen joint for the first time ever in North America.

Get ready to fall in love with Konjiki Ramen, Toronto.

Tokyo chef Atsushi Yamamoto has announced that he will soon be opening an overseas outpost of his Michelin-endorsed ramen restaurant, Konjiki Hototogisu, at 5051 Yonge St. in North York.

Founded in 2006, Konjiki has grown to become wildly popular among ramen lovers, food critics and top chefs from all over the globe.

People have been known to line up for hours to get a taste of the Tokyo restaurant's unique shellfish broth, and, being that this is Toronto, we can expect much of the same behaviour from customers when Konjiki opens here.

"Concept ramen will be served in our North America joints," reads a website announcing the new location, which is just a few blocks north of Yonge and Sheppard. "An adventure blend of Japanese originality crossover fresh local ingredients will surely pleasure your taste buds."

Konjiki Ramen aims to be up and running by the end of November, so... start lining up now, maybe?