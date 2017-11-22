Popular Chinese chain Green Tea Restaurant opening first Toronto location

Toronto's Chinese restaurant scene is about to get another big player with Green Tea Restaurant that's set to open its first location outside of China next month.

The chain is popular in southern China with over 50 locations in cities like Beijing. It's known for fare reminiscent of a traditional Chinese market, serving up traditional Hangzhou-style dishes with a twist.

The announcement comes after the recent opening of Peking Duck's first North American location that's already caused a frenzy.

The new location will be opening December 8 at 3235 Highway 7 East, Unit 18 in Markham.