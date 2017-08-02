5 lavender farms to visit near Toronto

Lavender farms near Toronto will transport you to a purple-hued paradise that also smells amazing. Many of these beautiful fields are located a quick drive away from the city. They seem more popular than ever this summer, largely thanks to Instagram. Just call to make sure the fields haven't been harvested before you visit.

Here are my picks for lavender farms to visit near Toronto.

One of the biggest lavender farms in Canada is also one of the most popular ones near Toronto. This place is Instagram ready with a giant yellow door in the middle of its field and it also serves up lavender ice cream. Find it in near Milton.

After grabbing brunch in Dundas, head to this nearby lavender farm and apiary owned by a former Torontonian. It has two small lavender fields and it's also super close to Tews Falls, Websters Falls and Dundas Peak, so be sure to go exploring if you're in the area.

Head to this lavender farm in Waterford and find both English and French lavender growing on site. This place is also a winery and a cidery, so sip on something delicious during your visit.

Yes, Prince Edward County can get even prettier. There's plenty to do in this area east of Toronto, but along your wine and food tour, take time to spot at this farm and smell the flowers. There's also a bed and breakfast on site.

This is a 45-acre horse farm in Elgin County that also grows lavender. Even when its lavender is harvested, you can still see purple blooms growing in the on-site garden and of course, there's a shop too.