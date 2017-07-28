This unreal lavender farm is just one hour from Toronto

Few things are as beautiful and intoxicating as a robust lavender field in full bloom. While this image might immediately conjure the picturesque landscape of the South of France, you don't actually have to travel too far from Toronto to experience this feast for the senses.

Believe it or not, there are two lavender farms within about an hour's drive of Toronto. You have Weir's Lane in Dundas and Terre Bleu just outside of Milton. Both have their merits, but the latter is the more photogenic of the two.

Scroll through Instagram and you'll see a smattering of breathtaking photos of the fields in full bloom, as well as the iconic yellow doorway that acts as a magnet for selfies and other shots destined for social media.

Lavender is typically at its peak in July and August, though each of the eight varieties planted at Terre Bleu reach their prime at slightly different times, which extends the period when it's worth visiting to almost three months.

August is the month when French lavender reaches full bloom, so visitors can really pretend that they've traveled to Provence for the afternoon.

There's more to do here than just stroll around the fields. In addition to guided tours that explain the nature of lavender and its historical uses, there are regular yoga classes, equine demonstrations, and, most popular of all, lavender ice cream on offer.

You can also buy other lavender-based products and organic honey during visits to the farm. Admission is $10 per person on weekdays and $15 on weekends. Farm hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.