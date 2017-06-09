Watch the Oakland A’s mascot troll the Toronto Blue Jays

Major League Baseball mascots are feeling pretty salty these days. Just days after Mr. Met got in trouble for flipping off fans, the Oakland Athletic's mascot Stomper was caught on camera making fun of the Toronto Blue Jays.

While the Jays were stretching in the outfield before a game at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum a couple of days ago, as USA Today's For The Win blog reports, Stomper moseyed on over to Jose Bautista, stared him down and proceeded to execute a near-perfect bat flip.

Thankfully, the MLB posted the footage so we can all enjoy this little piece of baseball tomfoolery.

Joey Bats wowed Toronto with his bat flip back in 2015, and since then, this sport meme has made its way to jeopardy and even to an epic corn maze in New Brunswick.

Bautista has controversially brought his signature move back this season, but onlookers haven't been quite as pleased to see it. He did, however, take Stomper's antics in good humour.