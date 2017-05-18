Jose Bautista did another bat flip last night

Sports & Play
The Toronto Blue Jays Jose Bautista might love his bat flips, but not everyone was impressed when he chucked his bat last night.

In the eighth inning of last night's game against the Atlanta Braves, Bautista hit a solo home run and then flipped his bat. 

As TSN writes, Atlanta's first baseman Jace Peterson and catcher Kurt Suzuki both exchange words with Bautisa as he rounded the bases. Both benches cleared after this incident.

While some always appreciate a good bat flip, others, including Braves supporters weren't quite as impressed.

Wednesday night's game was particularly controversial, especially after Kevin Pillar appeared to utter a homophobic slur in the seventh inning.

