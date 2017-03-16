Bautista bat flip makes Jeopardy but clue was wrong

This answer-and-question game show made headlines today after messing up a clue about Jose Bautista and the Toronto Blue Jays. What is Jeopardy?

It doesn't look like Toronto's going to stop talking about the Joey Bats bat flip anytime soon, especially now that it made it onto a Jeopardy clue.

The clue from last night's show read, "Jose Bautista went north to become Joey Bats, author of an iconic 2016 bat flip for this team."

Fans were quick to point out Bautista "authored" his epic bat flip back in 2015, not 2016. C'mon Trebek, didn't you grow up here?

And this isn't the first time Jeopardy caused confusion regarding a Blue Jays-related clue. Back in 2015 (when Bautista flipped his bat), this popped up in a Jeopardy game: "In 2015, shortstop Troy Tulowitzki hopes to help this team fulfil its mile high hopes."

Since Jeopardy's shot in advance, the contestant got it right after buzzing in with "Who are the Rockies?"

However, the episode aired just one day after Tulowitki got traded to the Jays.

While fans were amused with last night's mix up, this is the second time in a few months that the Jays have appeared on Jeopardy. Late last year, they made it into a clue about the Rogers Centre.

Here's how some fans responded to last night's gaff. At least one wrote into the show about the bat flip-related error.