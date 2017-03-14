Mississauga is getting a stunning rooftop skating rink

Sports & Play
Toronto got very excited when a rooftop hockey rink was installed on top of a skyscraper in the Financial District last year. While only a select few got to try it out, the concept was intriguing. 

Well, prepare to get jealous, Toronto — Mississauga is about to get a permanent rooftop rink. This one is slated to be built atop the podium of the flagship M City tower, a development that's already attracted attention for its design

With incredible competition in the condo market, developers are turning to unique amenities to attract prospective buyers.

This building will also have a splash pad in the summer as well as a chef's kitchen along with more standard features like indoor and outdoor lounges.

It's a slick-looking rink that's sure to attract lots of attention. Given that CityPlace just got a new outdoor rink (though not of the rooftop variety), it's quite possible that future developments in Toronto will take inspiration from M City.

This one is still a few years from realization, as construction has yet to begin on the complex. Now would be the time to start recruiting friends who are thinking about buying a condo in Mississauga.

Lead photo by

Norm Li

