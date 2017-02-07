Downtown Toronto just got a new outdoor skating rink

Now that winter is here to stay and rinks and ponds everywhere are frozen solid for the next little while, it only makes sense to add another huge skating surface to the downtown mix.

Set just below the giant red canoe overlooking the Gardiner, CityPlace Canoe Landing park just got a new outdoor rink. There's even lighting for night skates.

It's a sporty initiative dreamed up by the CityPlace Fort York BIA and will be in operation until the end of March. Like many city rinks, this one will be open as long as temperatures are cold enough.