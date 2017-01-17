Mississauga's tallest condo might make Toronto jealous

Could it be that one of the most exciting recently proposed condos in the Toronto area is located in Mississauga? It certainly looks that way.

Part of the M City development that marks the Rogers' family's entry into the real estate game, the eponymous central tower of will rise to 60 storeys and feature a zig-zag design that counters the curves of the nearby Absolute towers. Right now it's slated to be the tallest building in Mississauga.

The building looked promising when the project was first announced last fall, but a new rendering of the CORE Architects-designed tower reveals an even more impressive facade.

Given the size of the development, the slick-looking long podium also helps to give the site an urban vibe that could have been missed if the building had merely a vertical presence.

Right now, the site is a huge empty field in the heart of a sprawling downtown Mississauga that's still defined by huge blocks that are anything but pedestrian friendly. The density of this development could begin to start changing the way that people experience the city.

And the architecture on display here will certainly turn heads in Toronto.