7 ways to celebrate Earth Hour 2017 in Toronto

Remember the great blackout of 2003 — that slightly scary but magical time when people came together, made friends and had a great time without a single light on? Earth Hour is a chance to relive that glory, while also saving energy and showing your love for planet Earth.

On Saturday March 25 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. people and businesses worldwide are encouraged to shut off all non-essential lighting. It's a great chance to look up and see the stars or just hang in candlelight.

Here's how to celebrate Earth Hour 2017 in Toronto.