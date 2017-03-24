Sports & Play
earth hour toronto

7 ways to celebrate Earth Hour 2017 in Toronto

Remember the great blackout of 2003 — that slightly scary but magical time when people came together, made friends and had a great time without a single light on? Earth Hour is a chance to relive that glory, while also saving energy and showing your love for planet Earth.

On Saturday March 25 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. people and businesses worldwide are encouraged to shut off all non-essential lighting. It's a great chance to look up and see the stars or just hang in candlelight.

Here's how to celebrate Earth Hour 2017 in Toronto.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Unite Earth Hour walk
      March 25
      Unite Earth Hour walk
      Parkdale and Roncesvalles villages are having candlelight walks in support of climate action, one west along Queen St. and one south down Roncesvalles Ave., meeting at the intersection of King, Queen, and Roncesvalles.
      Queen Street West & Roncesvalles Avenue
    • In Darkness There Is Light
      March 25
      In Darkness There Is Light
      The University of Toronto's AstroTours is celebrating with free planetarium shows, telescope viewing, interactive demonstrations and a talk with Professor Suresh Sivanandam. It's a great way to star gaze from the heart of the city.
      University of Toronto - Earth Sciences Centre, Room 1050
    • Our Place Initiative
      March 25
      Our Place Initiative
      Meet at Centennial Park at 8:30 p.m. and leaders will guide you through a walk in honour of climate change. Bring any source of light you're into and be sure to dress for the weather.
      Centennial Park Arena
    • Beaches 5th Annual Earth Hour Lights Out
      March 25
      Beaches 5th Annual Earth Hour Lights Out
      The Beaches 5th annual Light Out celebration includes dancing and a sing-along in the dark starting at sunset until the witching hour is done. There'll be paper lantern lights illuminating the park and prizes.
      KEW Gardens Park
    • Lights Out with Mill St. Brewery
      March 25
      Lights Out with Mill St. Brewery
      More Earth Hour fun in the Beaches, but this time inside a pub. From 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. you watch some live music in the glow of candlelight. What could be more intimate than that?
      The Stone Lion
    • Earth Hour
      March 25
      Earth Hour
      This is Green 13 and Heritage York's 10th year celebrating Earth Hour. Meet at the Lambton House and take a guided walk along the Humber River with guide Madeleine McDowell. Bring a lantern or a flashlight to light your way.
      Lambton House
    • Intercontinental #EarthHour
      March 25
      Intercontinental #EarthHour
      InterContinental Toronto Centre celebrates Earth Hour by turning out the lights in the hotel and offering dinner at Azure Restaurant where $10 from every purchase of $40 or more will be donated to Evergreen.
      InterContinental Toronto Centre
