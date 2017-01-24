Here's a map of all the outdoor skating rinks in Toronto

Outdoor skating rinks in Toronto are scattered across neighbourhoods throughout the city. One of Toronto's urban gems, our network of over 65 ice pads and shinny rinks ensures that there's outdoor fun even in the midst of the coldest weather.

Many of Toronto's rinks are located in parks and feature a dual set-up for pleasure skating and hockey, but there are a few facilities out there that break with this model in favour of something more novel like skating trails and covered rinks.

Here are my picks for Toronto's most noteworthy skating rinks followed by a map of every outdoor ice pad in the city.

Christie Pits

If you're looking for a game of shinny while enjoying a remarkable view of the Toronto skyline, head to Christie Pits. It's features a well maintained hockey rink along with pleasure skating and has generous hours.

Colonel Samuel Smith Skating Trail

The Toronto area only has a few skating trails, and Etobicoke's Colonel Samuel Smith Skating Trail is arguably the best of them all. It's a figure eight shaped trail that offers a nice change of pace from your basic outdoor skating rink.

Evergreen Brick Works Skating Rink

A trip to the Evergreen Brick Works during the winter will fill your day with great eats, shopping and outdoor fun. One of the highlights is surely the skating rink, which loops around pine trees and makes for a scenic skate.

Greenwood Park

Greenwood Park is one of Toronto's only covered rinks, which makes it the best destination when the snow is falling hard. It even boasts a warming room allowing non-skaters to hang out and watch.

Grenadier Pond

You know Toronto has reached peak winter when you can officially skate on Grenadier Pond in High Park. There are only about a dozen days in a normal winter when the ice is expected to be skate-able, so keep your eyes peeled for updates on conditions.

Harbourfront Centre Natrel Rink

The Natrel Rink's location, shape and amenities make for a thrilling skate. There are plenty of benches along the rink and a large change room to warm up and store your things. You'll also find a cafe with warm drinks and snacks and on Saturdays they host DJ Skate nights.

Mel Lastman Square

For those who live north of the 401, the centrally located Mel Lastman Square is a must-visit. The North York rink is great for day-skating and those who wants to partake in outdoor fun after midnight.

Nathan Phillips Square

Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, this rink is often a tad overcrowded. Still, Nathan Phillips Square is one of the best equipped rinks in the city, with change rooms, lots of food options, and rentals. Sometimes the crowd is just part of the fun.

Ryerson Rink

Ryerson Rink is the closest you'll get to pond skating in downtown Toronto. It's also a great spot for when you're looking for a place to play a late night game of shinny.

Sherbourne Common

If you're itching to go for a skate with a spectacular view, look no further than Sherbourne Common. Lace up your skates and hit this rink, which is flanked with the beautiful backdrop of Lake Ontario and Toronto's skyline. Bundle up, though. It gets windy here!