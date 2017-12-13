Toronto's newest ice rink and skating trail opens this week

Merry Christmas, Toronto. The new ice rink and skating trail at Riverdale Park East will finally open to the public this weekend, a full month earlier than originally expected.

Work on the outdoor athletic facilities is just about finished, according to the city's department of Parks, Forestry and Recreation, after nearly two years of being closed off for construction.

City councillor Paula Fletcher is scheduled to cut the ribbon on the new artificial rink at during a grand opening celebration this Saturday, December 16th at 11 a.m.

Residents will then be invited to lace up their skates and hit the ice. There will also be free hot chocolate.

Winter came early to Riverdale Park East this week - the #RiverdaleRink and skating trail was completed a month earlier than expected!



The new rink and trail are part of the city's North-East Quadrant revitalization project in Riverdale Park East.

The project, which began in 2015, includes not only the new skating trail and artificial ice rink, but a winter lounge, a Zamboni station, a new playground and new barrier-free accessible ramps among other features.