We have now reached peak winter in Toronto

grenadier pond skating

Sports & Play
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

You know Toronto has reached peak winter when there's crushing snowfall advisories in place, and its cold enough to skate on natural ice outdoors. For the first time this year, you can officially skate on Grenadier Pond in High Park.

The City of Toronto removed its red "not safe" signs today after establishing that the ice was thick enough to host those looking for the ultimate wintry experience in the city.

Prior to the city proclaiming the ice safe — technically, the signs read "use at own risk" — dozens of people hit the ice on the weekend, with an impromptu shinny game erupting on Sunday.

For years skating on Grenadier Pond was banned in Toronto, but a city council decision in 2015 to have staff monitor ice levels throughout the winter paved the way for its legal return. In truth, plenty of people skated on the pond during the ban, but the current system is far safer.

There are only about a dozen days in a normal winter when the ice is expected to be deemed skate-able by the city. Enjoy it while it lasts; above zero temperatures on Tuesday will likely lead to the return of the red signs.

