Toronto is about to get a serious dumping of snow

Just when frigid temperatures are about to lift in Toronto, the snow is set to return. Environment Canada has just issued a special weather statement for Southern Ontario detailing the arrival of a Colorado low that will make for a painful commute on Tuesday. 

"Snow is expected to develop Monday night over southwestern Ontario and move eastward to reach the Greater Toronto Area early Tuesday morning. Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are likely before the snow changes to rain," the statement reads. 
toronto weatherBefore you get pumped about tobogganing, be aware that the snow is expected to turn to rain at some point on Tuesday, which will continue into Wednesday morning bringing an additional five to 10 millimetres of precipitation. If the temperatures stay below freezing, snowfall accumulations could be even higher.

In any case, it sounds like the city is going to be a snowy mess before we get some serious slush, so now would be a good time to make sure that your boots don't leak. 

