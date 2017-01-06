It's going to feel like -20 this weekend in Toronto

You might want to consider staying indoors this weekend in Toronto. That's because with the wind chill, it's going to feel like -20 C at some points over the next few days.

According to the Weather Network, we can expect temperatures of -10 C tonight, but with the wind chill, it'll feel more like -20 C. And on Sunday morning, it's supposed to go down to -13, but it might feel closer to -23 C.

For now, the city of Toronto is keeping an extreme cold weather alert in place. Be sure to bundle up if you're heading outside and check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbours on these super cold days.

Luckily, there are lots of hot and sweaty dance parties and concerts scheduled for this weekend, so there are lots of way to keep warm as the temperatures outside plummet.