The top 5 girls weekend getaways from Toronto

Girls weekend getaways from Toronto will let you escape from the city for a little while. Whether you're looking to bond over a few bottles of wine or rough it in the wilderness, there's plenty to do just a short drive away.

Here are my picks for the top girls weekend getaways from Toronto.

Eat and drink your way through Prince Edward County

Rent an Airbnb in Prince Edward County, like the colourful Wes Anderson house, or book a room at the adorable June Motel. Take a wine tour, rent a bike, visit all the artisanal food and drink producers and then dance the night away at the Hayloft Dancehall.

Pamper yourself at the spa

Toronto might have its share of day spas, but there's nothing like venturing out of town to a relaxing retreat. The Nordic-style Scandinave Spa at Blue Mountain is always popular with groups, but if you have a little more cash to burn, consider Ste. Anne's Spa in Grafton, Ontario.

Head south

The dollar may not be strong right now, but the shopping always seems better just beyond the border. If you don't feel like wandering around the Walden Galleria, there's plenty to see in Buffalo, from premier art galleries to top-notch craft breweries.

Lounge lakeside

Brave Highway 11 on a weekend and drive up to Muskoka. Rent a cottage for you and your friends, or venture a bit north of Huntsville and go camping on one of the many pristine lakes in Algonquin Park.

Soak up some culture (and wine)

If you're going to Niagara-on-the-Lake, you can cram in lots of culture, drinking, eating and of course, gambling. Stay at a locally owned B&B and check out a show at the Shaw Festival. Make time to eat and drink at some of the province's best wineries and restaurants too.